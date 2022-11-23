 large image

This Black Friday iPhone 14 Pro Max deal is almost too good to be true

Max Parker
Editor

Big savings on Apple’s latest batch of iPhones – including the iPhone 14 Pro Max – have been few and far between so far this Black Friday, but that might be all about to change.

As part of mobiles.co.uk’s Black Friday sale, you can grab the iPhone 14 Pro Max for £28 per month, with a £629.99 upfront fee.

That means across the course of the two year contract you’ll be paying £1302. When you take off the actual cost of the phone if you were to buy it from Apple – that’s £1199 – you’ll only end up paying £103 for 150GB of data per month over 24 months. For a new phone, that’s an excellent deal.

This contract, which is on Vodafone, also includes unlimited minutes and texts. Along with 5G support.

Of course, we’ve got you covered for everything Black Friday-related. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday phone deals alongside the best Amazon Black Friday deals, and these are always being updated when new deals arrive.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is an excellent phone. It’s Apple’s most powerful large device, with a 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED display that is a mighty pleasure to watch content on. Inside there’s the Apple A16 Bionic chipset that provides stunning performance, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

New features for this model include a display that stays visible all the time, allowing you to easily glance down at the screen to check notifications or the time, along with the new Dynamic island. This is a tweak to the previous notch, and it gives you an extra area within the display to interact with.

It is also the first iPhone with a 48-megapixel rear camera which takes some fantastic photos, in all conditions, and video.

We recently reviewed the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with our verdict stating “It’s big and heavy, but also fantastic in so many ways. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is a true flagship phone.”

