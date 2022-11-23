 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Black Friday Galaxy Z Flip 4 contract is cheaper than buying the phone outright

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable on contract for a price that works out to be less than that standalone RRP ahead of Black Friday.

Over at Affordable Mobiles right now, it’s possible to sign up to a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G on contract for £34 a month, with no up front fee as part of its Black Friday deals. That’s a saving of £5 per month, or £120 across the length of the contract.

More impressively, if you tot that price up over length of the contract, it works out to £816. This is a phone that still retails for £999 if you buy it outright.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 on 24-month contract for £816

Galaxy Z Flip 4 on 24-month contract for £816

Affordable Mobiles is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on a 24-month contract for a combined price of £816, which is less that it costs as a standalone purchase.

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • Save £5 a month
  • £816 in total
View Deal

Not only are you paying less for the phone through this deal, of course, but you’re also getting the benefits of a 24 month Three contract that gets you 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. It’s quite astonishing value when you spell it out.

That probably explains why this is only a flash deal, meaning it probably won’t be around for the entirety of the Black Friday window. Get it while it’s hot.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 itself, it remains Samsung’s flagship compact foldable. We called it “the most welcoming foldable phone on the market” and “the best small phone around” in our 4-star review, praising its battery life improvements and clever camera tricks.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s foldable design is a real treat to use, while Samsung’s software is as potent and customisable as ever.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best foldable phones 2022: The four top choices we’ve reviewed

Best foldable phones 2022: The four top choices we’ve reviewed

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review

Max Parker 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.