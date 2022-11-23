This Black Friday Galaxy Z Flip 4 contract is cheaper than buying the phone outright
You can currently grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable on contract for a price that works out to be less than that standalone RRP ahead of Black Friday.
Over at Affordable Mobiles right now, it’s possible to sign up to a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G on contract for £34 a month, with no up front fee as part of its Black Friday deals. That’s a saving of £5 per month, or £120 across the length of the contract.
More impressively, if you tot that price up over length of the contract, it works out to £816. This is a phone that still retails for £999 if you buy it outright.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 on 24-month contract for £816
Affordable Mobiles is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on a 24-month contract for a combined price of £816, which is less that it costs as a standalone purchase.
- Affordable Mobiles
- Save £5 a month
- £816 in total
Not only are you paying less for the phone through this deal, of course, but you’re also getting the benefits of a 24 month Three contract that gets you 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. It’s quite astonishing value when you spell it out.
That probably explains why this is only a flash deal, meaning it probably won’t be around for the entirety of the Black Friday window. Get it while it’s hot.
As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 itself, it remains Samsung’s flagship compact foldable. We called it “the most welcoming foldable phone on the market” and “the best small phone around” in our 4-star review, praising its battery life improvements and clever camera tricks.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s foldable design is a real treat to use, while Samsung’s software is as potent and customisable as ever.
Best Black Friday Deals
- PS5 Console with 2 games and an extra controller – Was £582.97, Now £576.85
- Xbox Series S – Was £249.99, Now £189
- Echo Dot 5 – Was £54.99, Now £26.99
- Pixel 6 (use code PIXEL100) – Was £599, Now £299
- Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Scarlet – Was £349.98, Now £286.99
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones – Was £380, Now £298
- Kindle Paperwhite – Was £129.99, Now £94.99c
- Nothing Phone (1) – Was £399.99, Now £349.99
- JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker – Was £119.99, Now £74.99
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Was £899, Now £699
- Google Pixel 6a – Was £399, Now £298.12
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – Was £1149, Now £949
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds – Was £250, Now £159