This Black Friday Dyson hair straightener deal will make someone’s year

This Dyson hair straightener deal is so good it’ll make your hair stand on end. Metaphorically speaking of course.

Right now on eBay,you can get a refurbished Dyson Corrale hair straightener for just £172.89 once all of the discounts are factored in. You’ll see the fully discounted price when you use the codes CRISPY and DYSONBF35, and you’ll get free shipping too.

Act fast because the deal ends soon and Dyson has already sold 342 from this deal alone.

Dyson Corrale down to £172.89 on eBay Make sure you use the codes CRISPY5 and DYSONBF35 to get the best price on these refurbished Dyson Corrale hair straighteners from eBay. eBay

RRP: £399

With codes: £172.89 View Deal

Just for context, this model has an RRP of £399.99 when you’re buying brand new from Dyson although there currently is a £100 discount for Black Friday. Either way you slice it, this offer on a refurbished pair isn’t one to sleep on.

They’re sold directly from the Dyson Outlet store, which has a 98.6% positive feedback rating from over 132,000 sales. Dyson has refurbished the Corrale straighteners itself and they’re described as being in “very good” condition, meaning it will be in full working condition with perhaps a few cosmetic defects. There’s a one year guarantee too, so this is a risk-free purchase.

“Our engineers undertake a rigorous certification process for each piece of technology they refurbish. This includes functionality testing, safety checks, quality inspection, cleanliness and cosmetic standard testing,” Dyson says.

How about the Dyson Corrale itself? Well one of the key selling points here is the ability to go wireless thanks to a built-in battery that lasts for up to 30 minutes. Another headline is the copper plates that shape to gather hair. Dyson reckons this offers excellent control, but won’t fry your hair by relying on as much heat.

Indeed there are three precise heat settings (165°C, 185°C and 210°C) that support different hair types, lengths and styles.

As always with straighteners, safety should be paramount and these will auto turn-off after ten minutes of inactivity. You can also travel with these too, thanks to a universal voltage feature.