This Black Friday deal lets you get mesh Wi-Fi 6 on the cheap

A mesh WiFi system is a great way of ensuring you’ve got excellent network coverage across every nook and cranny in your home with good speeds and a stable connection.

The problem is, though, that WiFi 6-capable mesh systems have always been pretty expensive, but this deal on the TP-Link Deco X60 AX3000 from Amazon brings it within reach at just £249.99, which gives you a £150 saving on the kit’s usual £399.99 list price.

The X60’s design is pretty unobtrusive, with the individual systems looking like plain white cylinders, and even though they’re a little taller than the previous Deco models, they should still be small enough to place out of the way. The port selection around the back of each satellite features a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports.

As for its speeds, the X60 proved to be a decent performer at close-range, with an average of 568.79mbps in our testing when we reviewed this kit back in 2020. Even at the very back of the house where the signal is usually a little flaky, the X60 offered speeds of 243.32Mbps.

There’s also a solid feature set when it comes to controls, and setup of the X60 is especially easy – it’s almost plug and play, bar using the bundled Deco app. Inside, you’ll find TP-Link’s usual Homecare suite of options, giving you the convenience of a built-in antivirus, as well as an excellent set of parental controls and QoS, too.

Below is a Keepa graph that details the price history of the X60, which portrays how good of a deal you’re getting on this mesh kit, especially given the price this kit was pre-Black Friday. If you want to grab a solid WiFi 6-capable mesh kit with good connectivity options and network speeds this Black Friday, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal.

