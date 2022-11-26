This Black Friday deal lets you get mesh Wi-Fi 6 on the cheap

A mesh WiFi system is a great way of ensuring you’ve got excellent network coverage across every nook and cranny in your home with good speeds and a stable connection.

The problem is, though, that WiFi 6-capable mesh systems have always been pretty expensive, but this deal on the TP-Link Deco X60 AX3000 from Amazon brings it within reach at just £249.99, which gives you a £150 saving on the kit’s usual £399.99 list price.

If you don’t need a mesh WiFi kit, but you still want to join in on the Black Friday fun, then you’ll want to check out our list of the best Black Friday deals that we’ve managed to find, with options on everything from coffee machines to phones and games consoles.

The X60’s design is pretty unobtrusive, with the individual systems looking like plain white cylinders, and even though they’re a little taller than the previous Deco models, they should still be small enough to place out of the way. The port selection around the back of each satellite features a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Save £150

£249.99 View Deal

As for its speeds, the X60 proved to be a decent performer at close-range, with an average of 568.79mbps in our testing when we reviewed this kit back in 2020. Even at the very back of the house where the signal is usually a little flaky, the X60 offered speeds of 243.32Mbps.

There’s also a solid feature set when it comes to controls, and setup of the X60 is especially easy – it’s almost plug and play, bar using the bundled Deco app. Inside, you’ll find TP-Link’s usual Homecare suite of options, giving you the convenience of a built-in antivirus, as well as an excellent set of parental controls and QoS, too.

Below is a Keepa graph that details the price history of the X60, which portrays how good of a deal you’re getting on this mesh kit, especially given the price this kit was pre-Black Friday. If you want to grab a solid WiFi 6-capable mesh kit with good connectivity options and network speeds this Black Friday, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal.

