This Black Friday deal brings Audible down to just £2.99 a month

Jon Mundy

Amazon is offering a major discount on new subscriptions to its Audible audiobook service for Black Friday.

The audiobook business is booming, and Amazon’s Audible is one of the frontrunners in meeting that need. Now, for a limited time only, you can sign up and get 60% off an Audible subscription for the first four months. That equates to just £2.99 per month for the first four months, then the usual £7.99 thereafter.

In addition, Amazon is offering a £20 Audible voucher to new subscribers. While there’s plenty of free content available to Audible subscribers, this voucher will allow you to purchase additional audiobooks for keeps.

An Audible subscription offers you unlimited access to thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks. It also grants you one credit per month for a title to download and keep. There are also exclusive member-only deals to be had.

Just to reiterate, this Black Friday deal is for new customers only. If you’ve signed up to the Audible service previously, you won’t be able to take advantage. The fresh voucher that comes as part of this deal must be claimed by the end of the year.

The Audible Black Friday deal will run until the end of play on Black Friday itself, which is (as if you needed reminding) November 25 2022. That’s tomorrow, so best not waste too much time.

You can keep an eye on Amazon’s vast array of Black Friday deals on our dedicated Amazon Black Friday Deals Live page, which we’ll be striving to keep updated over coming long weekend.

