This Black Friday bargain gets you 50GB data for £8

We had to do a double-take at iD Mobile’s Black Friday contracts: ranging from 8GB for just £6 to an unlimited data package for only £15, these deals are just too good to miss.

iD Mobile’s monthly rolling SIMs are on special offer right now, with some of the deals being absolutely staggering, including 50GB of data and a bevy of Apple services for three months at no extra cost for only £8 a month all in.

Even without the Apple-related bonuses, which we will get to, these SIM-only deals are really top notch. At the top-end is an unlimited 5G data package for just £15 a month, which offers complete freedom, whether that means hotspotting for a whole day’s work, streaming live sports in HD, or anything else you can imagine, all with any handset you like.

The 50GB deal for only £8 is appealing if you’re a slightly lighter data user – 50 is more than enough for people who don’t need a constant internet connection, and the price is ridiculously good, especially for 5G. If you want a very appealing middle ground option, consider the 120GB for £10 a month package – in many ways the best of both worlds.

Of course, data is only as good as the network it’s on. Fortunately, iD Mobile piggybacks off Three for its coverage, and Three’s network has widely been recognised as being one of largest in the UK for, and that’s before mentioning its 5G capabilities. If you’re in an area with good 5G coverage, including over 300 towns and cities, you’ll be well-served with super fast download and upload speeds. In case you were wondering, every SIM comes with unlimited calls and texts too.

One of the best things about these deals from a financial standpoint is that they’re rolling contracts, meaning that since you’re not also paying off a handset, you can cancel or change deals anytime, so even if you decide later on you’d rather pay for the unlimited package, for example, you can switch immediately with no complications. Keep in mind that a couple of the other data packages in the range are in fact on 12-month contracts though.

So what else is included? A very generous 3 months of Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and Apple Arcade. If you’re going to be using an iPhone with this SIM, these will all be a perfect accompaniment to give you plenty to use all your data on. With new shows being released all the time on the TV front, and a huge catalogue of ad-free games on the Arcade, this is a really top bonus to put on top of this deal.

It should be clear by now just how much value is on offer with these SIMs. Super-fast data, heaps of free entertainment to go with it, and little tying you down – it’s a perfect deal to feel like you’ve really grabbed a bargain this Black Friday.

This article has been published in partnership with iD Mobile. You can read about our partnership policies here.