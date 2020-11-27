Instant cameras have made a triumphant comeback in recent years and this Instax SQ1 is one of the best we’ve reviewed recently, and now it’s got a hefty Black Friday price slash.

There’s little more satisfying than taking a photo and having it immediately appear. That’s exactly what you get with the Fujifilm Instax SQ1. Previously selling for £119.99, you can now pick it up for £99 – making it an ideal Christmas present.

DEAL: Instax SQ1 for £99 from Amazon

This is a very simple, chunky instant camera with an option for selfies. There are no modes to master or settings to struggle with, just point, shoot and a few minutes later you’ll have a physical snap to share.

When we reviewed the Instax SQ1 earlier in 2020 we were impressed. In particular, we raved about the ‘really nice design and colour options’, just how easy it was to use and the great pictures that it churned out. We also noted how good it was for selfies, thanks to the dedicated mode and handy little mirror for lining up shots.

The verdict in our 4//5 star review said, “The Fujifilm SQ1 is a perfect starting point for someone who wants a simple to use and very stylish instant camera. It might be light of features, but it does what it sets out to well and produces snaps packed with character.”

In regards to the picture quality, we said “Colours are soft and appealing, without being too saturated and unrealistic. I also found it very reliable, with none of the thirty snaps I took coming out too badly.”

