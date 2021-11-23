This Beats Studio Buds deal sounds almost too good to be true at £99

The Beats Studio Buds have dropped below £100 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, making this a great time to pick up these Trusted Reviews-recommended noise-cancelling earbuds.

The Studio Buds only came out this summer, but they’ve already seen an almost 25% reduction in the November sale. Amazon has slashed £30.99 off the price of the £129.99 earbuds, taking them down to just £99.

This is actually the lowest we’ve seen these earbuds go for on Amazon, as you can see in the Keepa graph below:

Get the Beats Studio Buds for just £99 this Black Friday The Beats Studio Buds have seen an almost 25% reduction in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, reducing them down from £129.99 to just £99. That’s a £30.99 saving on the noise-cancelling earbuds. Amazon

Was £129.99

£99 View Deal

The Studio Buds are a 2021 pair of earbuds from Apple-owned audio brand Beats, compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

The earbuds come with three soft ear tips for a close seal and are water resistant up to IPX4, meaning they can handle some sweat.

Though Beats had a reputation for bass-heavy sound in the past, we found the audio produced by these earbuds to be both natural and well-balanced across the frequency range.

The Studio Buds take advantage of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a Transparency mode, so you can choose to shut distractions out or let noise in when you need to listen out for train announcements or coffee orders.

As far as battery life goes, you can find up to 8 hours of playtime in the earbuds or up to 24 hours including the charging case.

TV and Audio editor Kob Monney awarded the Studio Buds 4 out of 5 stars in our review. He said:

“The Beats Studio Buds are a solid all-round pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds. The sound is well-balanced, the ANC is solid (given the price) and iOS and Android support means there’s no favouritism in terms of platforms. There are limitations but the Studio Buds pack in plenty of value”.

If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, this is the perfect time to shop. Head over to Amazon now to save £30.99 in the Black Friday sale and get the £129.99 Beats Studio Buds for just £99 for a limited time only.

