The ASUS ROG Strix Advantage Edition G713QY is a marvellous gaming laptop, and you can pick it up at a ludicrously discounted price thanks to this great Black Friday deal from Amazon.

It’s currently available for £1499.99 and whilst that may initially sound expensive, that’s a massive £500 price on its near £2000 RRP.

This makes it a great deal as the device has a powerhouse spec sheet making it a great option for any serious PC gamer. We’d strongly suggest picking this up if you’re wanting some serious power for a good price.

First and foremost, the ASUS ROG Strix Advantage Edition G713QY comes packed with the latest generation of AMD Ryzen processors, with it being kitted out with an octa-core Ryzen 5900HX. With a base clock of 3.3GHz and a turbo of 4.6GHz, packs some serious grunt. And if that isn’t enough, the CPU can also be overclocked if you want even more power.

You’ll also find some pretty powerful graphics bundled inside with the G17 Advantage. The laptop is powered by one of AMD’s latest cards, coming with a Radeon RX 6800M 12GB inside. This should allow for some properly smooth 1440p gameplay and actually offers up some comparable performance to an RTX 3080, which now shows that AMD are offering some serious competition to Nvidia.

And, if you’re in any doubt over how good of a deal this G17 Advantage Edition laptop is, take a look at the Keepa graph below that demonstrates this laptop is at its lowest price yet:

On the display front, you’ll also find that the G17 Advantage Edition offers a marvellous WQHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time that’ll offer up some buttery-smooth gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium will also be on-hand to eliminate any screen-tearing through the power of VRR.

A weight of 3kg or so does make this quite a hefty beast, but with its power and rather classy looks, this Asus gaming laptop certainly won’t disappoint. It features the brand’s signature sharp edges and a nice two-tone grey and red outer shell that also ties in nicely with the ROG colours.

There’s also support for WiFi 6 to ensure a speedy and low latency connection. A combo of 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD provides some decent capacity for both installing games and running intensive loads.

With its current price cut, this Asus ROG G17 Advantage Edition laptop looks like a rather good deal, especially given the beefy power on offer in conjunction with some classy design and a sharp display. This isn’t a deal that should pass you by at all if you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop.

