The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the cheapest tablets around thanks to this deal

The Amazon early Black Friday sale is finally underway, and it’s brought with it a fantastic deal on the Fire HD 8 tablet.

The early Black Friday sale has finally made its way over to Amazon, resulting in this incredible deal on the new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, which has undergone a 58% price slash, leaving the price at just £41.99 from £99.99.

This is an incredible saving when you consider that this version of the Fire HD 8 tablet only launched in September of this year, proving that it can be best to hold out on new products until Black Friday rolls around.

And if you’re in the market for some other great discounted tech products, make sure you check out our round-up of the best early Black Friday deals, as we will be updating it with all the best deals we find in the run-up to Black Friday.

The new Fire HD 8 tablet has enhanced performance, according to Amazon, with 30% faster performance than its predecessor thanks to the hexa-core processor. It also supports up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web and watching video content, meaning that it should be able to last any long train journeys you have coming up over the winter period.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is now 58% off in the run-up to Black Friday The early Black Friday sale has already brought us several incredible deals, alongside a 58% discount on the new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet. Amazon

Now 58% off

Just £41.99 View Deal

The Fire HD 8 tablet supports Alexa so you can listen to music or ask about the weather without needing to lift a finger. It can connect to any other Amazon Alexa products in your home too, allowing you to streamline your home experience through a central hub, making it easier to ensure that your smart home products are working as efficiently as possible.

Compared to its predecessor this tablet is thinner and lighter, and Amazon claims that it’s twice as durable as the Apple iPad Mini (2021), making this a good pick for any families that have young children with sticky fingers. We haven’t reviewed this product yet, so we can’t say for certain whether it’s actual performance matches up to Amazon’s claims.

Looking at the Keepa screenshot below, we can see that the tablet is now the cheapest it’s ever been since it launched in September.

Keepa Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Check out these other outstanding deals: