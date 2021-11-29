This Amazon Echo Flex Black Friday deal is stupidly cheap

Ebay is listing Amazon’s Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker for just £8.99 as Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw to a close, that’s a massive saving of £16. Even Amazon can’t match this deal.

The Amazon Echo Flex is a simple enough device, it plugs into a wall socket and gives you access to Alexa in places where it might not be that convenient to have a full-sized Echo device. That might be smaller rooms, or perhaps even a hallway where you like to issue commands to your smart home.

This Amazon Echo Flex is less than £9! For just £8.99 you can add Alexa to any part of your house that has a plug socket. Need some smart home control from your garage, then this is the device for you. And it’s cheaper here than even Amazon sells it for. eBay

Was £24.99 now £8.99 View Deal

While the built-in speaker is a little small, you do have the option to connect it to external speakers via a cable, or Bluetooth. That could make it a nice feature for your lounge, where you perhaps don’t need a full Echo, but fancy being able to listen to radio or music on your Hi-Fi from time to time.

At the bottom there’s a USB socket which you can use to charge a device, like your phone. Or you can attach an accessory like a night light, to get some extra features that Echo devices don’t usually support.

The one downside of ordering from eBay (it’s an Argos listing, rather confusingly) is that you need to either pay for delivery, or opt to pick it up at your local Argos. With Sainsbury’s now running the chain, that shouldn’t be a big problem as local stores can accept these packages for you. Paying postage takes the price up to more than Amazon charges, and you can get free shipping from them.

So with that in mind, have at this amazing deal and get your home fully Alexa ready for a tiny amount of money. If this deal isn’t for you, don’t forget to check out our Black Friday Deals page, which has loads more to choose from.