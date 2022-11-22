 large image

This Amazon Echo Flex and Smart Plug bundle is a whopping 70% off

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Black Friday is bringing us more impressive deals every day and now you can snatch up this incredible smart home bundle deal.

Black Friday is well and truly underway and we’ve already been blessed with some fantastic deals, like this offer on the Echo Flex and bundled Amazon Smart Plug. Not only is it the perfect smart home starter kit but it’s also picked up an unbelievable 70% discount, bringing the price all the way down from £49.98 to just £14.99, which is actually £7.99 cheaper than if you were to buy these products separately.

If you’re not in the market for a new smart plug then we recommend you take a look at our dedicated best Black Friday deals page, as we will be updating it throughout the entire sale on all the best tech discounts.

The Echo Flex can help to make any space in your home a little smarter. Once plugged in you can ask Alexa a plethora of questions, like what the weather is doing or what your calendar looks like for the next week, and you can also voice control your smart home, turning on lights and adjusting thermostats without having to lift a finger.

The Smart Plug also has support for Alexa so you can control your electrical socket with just your voice. And there is no smart hub required to set it up, simply plug it into the wall and open the Alexa app to get started.

As we can see from the Amazon price history below, this bundle is unprecedented in terms of its price and has never been as low as £14.99 before. We can’t promise that this deal will last too much longer, or won’t run out altogether, so you may want to jump on it now before it’s gone.

Keepa Echo Flex Amazon Smart Plug
Keepa Echo Flex Amazon Smart Plug. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Best Black Friday Deals

