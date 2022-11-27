 large image

This all-in-one Lenovo Yoga desktop PC has never been cheaper

All in one PCs take the hassle out of choosing what monitor and computer you’d like in your setup by giving you everything you need in one package.

You too can take the hassle out of picking each part of your rig with this Black Friday weekend bargain on this Lenovo Yoga AIO Desktop, which is now available from Amazon for £999.99, netting you a £250 saving on the PC’s list price.

This Lenovo Yoga AIO PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which with its eight cores and 16 threads, should be an excellent processor for both basic productivity workloads and some more intense multi-threaded tasks. The lack of a discrete GPU may limit how intense those workloads can be, but CPU-intensive stuff shouldn’t be an issue. The fact there’s 16GB of RAM here too also emphasises how solid the specs of this PC are.

An especially clever part of this PC though is its main display. On the surface, it’s an excellent option – a 27-inch 4K screen which should offer vibrant and detailed images, and make general working a pleasure. What’s especially clever about it though is that it’s a rotating display, so it can be used in a portrait fashion as much as a landscape one. This means you can connect a phone up and cast it to the screen without fear of any blackboarding or letterboxing.

The design of this Lenovo Yoga PC is modern and pretty chic, with a generally silver chassis, complete with some fabric on the PC’s stand, which offsets things nicely. There also looks to be a solid port selection around the back, complete with plenty of USB-A ports, as well as HDMI, and Ethernet, which is an especially nice touch.

The price history graph below shows exactly how much the Yoga PC has gone for in the past, and it details how you’re actually getting a better deal than even Amazon suggests. This PC, up to last week, was retailing for £1699.99, so in actual fact, you’re getting £700 off, as opposed to just £250, making it an absolute steal for just under a grand.

