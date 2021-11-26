This Acer Predator Triton 300SE Black Friday deal is an absolute steal

Acer’s Predator Triton 300SE has had its price slashed thanks to this this fantastic Black Friday deal on Amazon.

The powerhouse gaming laptop is available for £1199 at the moment which offers up a £200 or so discount on its regular £1399.99 list price.

We’d say this is a deal worth its salt, especially given the decent performance of the RTX 3060 as a card, and also how difficult they are to come by at the moment. Picking up a laptop like this one does at least provide the chance to give the card a go.

Bag yourself an RTX 3060-powered laptop for less with this brilliant Black Friday Deal Acer’s Predator Triton 300SE has seen a handy £200 price cut on Amazon, bringing it down to £1,199, which offers the chance to bag a great gaming laptop for less this Black Friday. Amazon

Was £1399.99

£1199.99 View Deal

As mentioned, you’ll find that the Predator Triton 300SE packs Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics underneath, which should offer some good all-round performance, especially for 1080p gaming in the latest triple-A titles. You’ll also find support for ray tracing bundled inside which will allow for even more realistic lighting with games and therefore provides an overall boost in graphical quality.

To go along with this, you’ll also find an eleventh gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor which, with its base clock of 3.3GHz, should offer speedy performance, both in and out of games.

Whilst the £200 or so reduction on the Acer Predator Triton 300SE may not seem like a lot, if you take a look at the Keepa graph below, it becomes possible to glean that its current price is actually the lowest it has been for the last few months:

Moving swiftly on, the Triton 300SE’s display also looks to be pretty good with a 14-inch Full HD IPS panel that contains a 144Hz refresh rate. This should provide some smooth gameplay and work well with the RTX 3060’s power for gaming at 1080p.

Its 1TB SSD also provides plenty of storage for installing games from Steam and the like. If you do need to connect up an external hard drive or SSD to have even more storage, you’ll be pleased to know that the Triton 300SE features a modicum of ports including 2x USB-A 3.2s, a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 for both charging and display out and a handy HDMI 2.1 port.

In short, this Acer Predator Triton 300SE looks to be a great deal for anyone looking for a capable 1080p gaming laptop for what is, in the context of the device, a rather affordable price. You’re getting a decent display, good GPU and CPU combo and some rather stylish looks to boot.

And, do stick around for the time being as the Trusted Reviews team are hard at work bringing you the best Black Friday deals out there on all sorts of great tech – from laptops to monitors and coffee machines to smartwatches.