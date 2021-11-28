This Acer Chromebook Black Friday deal is too good to miss

You can pick up the Acer Spin 311 for £199.99 thanks to this brilliant John Lewis Black Friday deal.

The deal’s live now and marks an impressive £79.01 saving on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311’s regular retail price. This makes it a brilliant option for any parent looking for a school laptop for their kid or student on the hunt for a reliable laptop that can double as a tablet.

We haven’t reviewed the Chromebook Spin 311 yet, but our experience testing Acer’s other Google OS-powered laptops, like the Chromebook Spin 513, plus its solid spec sheet, leaves us confident it’ll be a great purchase, especially at this price.

This Acer Chromebook deal is too good to miss The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is available for less than £200 thanks to this awesome Black Friday deal. John Lewis

Was £279.99, no £199.99 (save 79.01) View Deal

The Spin has a 360 hinge that lets you fold the screen back on itself to stand the device in a tent mode, or as a tablet. This makes it great for students who want to use it as a laptop during lectures or when typing essays and as a Netflix station when relaxing.

The Chrome OS software is also wonderfully lightweight which should let the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 offer lengthy battery life. It also grants access to all the apps and services most students will need.

This plus its small, carry friendly 11-inch size mean it can easily be slotted into most regularly sized bags and satchels for transportation between school/uni and home.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of many laptops to get a hefty discount this Black Friday. Since the yearly event began we’ve seen great Black Friday discounts on everything from Nvidia RTX-ready gaming notebooks to productivity focussed Microsoft Surface convertibles appear.

We’re expecting more brilliant discounts to appear in the run up to and during Cyber Monday, which is set to begin at midnight. Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our team of product experts will be scouring the stores to offer you their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals in real time throughout the event.