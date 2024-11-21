This 8TB SSD deal is a better upgrade this Black Friday than the PS5 Pro

Good storage ain’t cheap and cheap storage ain’t good. Which is why we’re surprised to see the $330 off this humungous 8TB SSD at Amazon for Black Friday.

Right now you can WD_BLACK 8TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD for £549.99, which is a 38% saving on the list price of £879.99.

Right now you can WD_BLACK 8TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD for £549.99, which is a 38% saving on the list price of £879.99.

It’ll work with Windows PCs and if you opt for the Heatsink version also on sale (for $579.99) you’ll be able to upgrade your PS5 storage too.

Now, if you’re a gamer with an absolutely massive library that your PC or PS5’s paltry storage cannot contain then this might be the upgrade you seek over the PS5 Pro that offers a little more graphical power. Again you’ll need the Heatsink version for the PS5.

This model uses M.2 SSD connector technology, which enables slimmer form-factors and the ability to use them as expandable storage in the PS5. The SN850X packs that large storage into a package that’s barely the size of a thumb (3.15″ x 0.87″ x 0.15″) and weighs just 8.6g.

It also offers insane read speeds of 7,200MB/S and write speeds of up to 6,600 for lightning fast loading times for your favourite games. It also has the PCIe Gen4 standard required for PS5.

If you’re wondering what the latter is all about, our report earlier this year explained: “PCIe 4.0 is the fourth generation of the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express technology, which is used to help your CPU communicate with additional components (such as your SSD and graphics card) via your motherboard.”

This product also has a 5-year warranty from the manufacturer, giving you some peace of mind.