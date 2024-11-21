This 63% discount on Oral-B’s electric toothbrush nabs you whiter teeth for less this Black Friday

Upgrade to an electric toothbrush and experience a dentist-like clean at all times, thanks to this offer on the Oral-B Pro 3.

The Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush is just £36.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale which is just over a massive £63 off its usual price. Also included is an exclusive Mondrian design travel case, perfect for keeping the toothbrush pristine when you’re on the go.

Experience a dentist-like clean at home with the Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush

Was £100

Now £36.99 View Deal

Thanks to Oral-B’s unique 3D cleaning technology, the Pro 3 oscillates, rotates and pulsates and promises to remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Its round brush heads cup each tooth for a deep and precise clean, while staying gentle on gums. In fact, you’ll find a 360-degree light-up sensor on the toothbrush which works as a visible gum pressure control indicator and lights up when you’re brushing too hard.

This is especially ideal for those with sensitive teeth or who tend to be slightly overzealous when brushing.

The Pro 3 toothbrush offers three easy-to-use cleaning programs including daily clean, sensitive mode for a more gentle brush and even a teeth whitening function. There’s also an integrated quadrant timer which alerts you every 30 seconds to change your brushing zone.

With a long-lasting lithium ion cell, the Pro 3 offers up to 14 days of battery life, plus the LED indicator will signal when it’s eventually time to recharge too, so you won’t experience a depleted battery halfway through your brushing.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Oral-B Pro 3 it currently boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon based on over 7,480 customer reviews, with 91% being either a four or five star rating. Customers praise the strong and efficient motor and that it performs well and leaves teeth feeling clean.

If you’ve been considering upgrading to an electric toothbrush for a while but have been put off by the typical high price, then you should seriously snap up this Black Friday offer on the Oral-B Pro 3.

With a massive 63% discount, we’d recommend acting fast to avoid missing out on this one.