This 55-inch TCL 4K TV is one of the cheapest we’ve seen on Black Friday

Kob Monney
There are great deals to be found across the Black Friday sales promotion, and this deal for a 55-inch TCL TV is one of the more enticing ones we’ve seen.

The TCL 55P638K wasn’t exactly expensive at its previous price of £349, but even though the reduction it’s received is small, we can’t quibble with its new price of £329 for a 55-inch model.

We haven’t seen too many TVs of this size fall below the £350 mark. If you’re someone who’s in need of a TV at this exact size without spending an extravagant amount, then head over to AO to bag yourself this deal before it disappears. For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our hub that we’re updating throughout the sales event.

This 55-inch TCL 4K TV is sensationally cheap

Even though it’s only a saving of £20, this 55-inch TCL 4K TV can be had for just £329.

We’ve not reviewed the 55P638K so we can’t comment on its quality, but judging by its specs it looks like a reasonable performer, especially for the price. It carries support for HDR10 and HLG (there is no Dolby Vision to optimise the HDR brightness and colour performance as it says on the AO website).

There doesn’t appear to be any Dolby Atmos support, so viewers will have to make do with the TV’s Dolby audio compatibility. There’s eARC HDMI input so if you connect a Dolby Atmos soundbar you could get a better sound performance from this TV.

But if you’re just looking for a TV to use catch films on streaming and binge-watch the latest TV shows, the TCL has Freeview Play support (which means all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps are included), and the Android TV app brings with a long list of apps that includes favourites such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ among many, many more.

In terms of smarts, Android TV brings Chromecast and Google Assistant, while if you have an Alexa speaker in the home then connecting it to this TCL TV allows the TV to be integrated within an Alexa-centric smart home. For gamers there is Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) that brings the TV down to its most responsive and speedy state for a zippy gaming performance.

£329 is a fantastic price for a 55-inch TV. Head over to AO to grab this TV before it’s gone.

