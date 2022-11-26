 large image

Updated: This 55-inch LG A2 OLED TV is a barnstormer of a Black Friday deal

Kob Monney
If you’re still looking for a TV deal this Black Friday, then this reduction for the LG A2 OLED might you bring you back in just when you though you were out.

The deal was running ahead of Black Friday at Amazon, but stock for the 55-inch model appears to have run out. Very still has the TV in stock and it’s available at a slightly cheaper price but now we’ve found it at an even cheaper price. Head to AO and add the TV to your checkout basked and you can get an extra £100 off the price, bringing it a scarcely believable £679.

If that’s not a deal that excites you, then you can find others more to your liking on our best Black Friday Deals page.

This incredible deal on the LG OLED A2 will not last

This incredible deal on the LG OLED A2 will not last

Very is offering the 55-inch LG A2 OLED TV for just £779

  • AO
  • Was £949
  • £679 when added to checkout
View Deal

The A2 OLED TV was introduced earlier this year (2022), as LG’s entry-level OLED and it boasts a 60Hz refresh rate, a7 Gen 5 processor, Dolby Vision HDR plus Dolby Atmos support.

LG’s webOS is on board as the smart interface, with access to the top streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Freeview Play. Gamers will enjoy the GeForce Now cloud streaming app and the low latency tech on board. The eARC HDMI input also means the TV can send lossless audio such as Dolby Atmos from an app/device connected to the TV to a compatible soundbar or surround sound system for a better audio experience.

We haven’t reviewed the LG A2 TV but it does appear to be set is highly rated by shoppers on any website we go to, with 93 reviews on Very giving it a score of 5 out of 5.

This is not a deal you’ll want to miss out on, as it represents one of the cheapest 55-inch OLEDs we’ve seen on sale for Black Friday.

