This 5 star Sage Oracle coffee machine is a steal on this Black Friday deal

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

Amazon has ripped nearly £400 off the price of the Sage Oracle Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with its latest Black Friday deal.

The deal is live now and lets you grab the Sage Oracle Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for £1392.99. That’s a massive £396.01 (23%) saving on the coffee machine’s regular £1699 retail price.

We’d recommend any coffee lover on the hunt for a reliable bean to cup machine grab the deal sooner rather than later as it’s set to expire in less than 12 hours time.

We haven’t reviewed the Sage Oracle Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine, but our experience testing the firm’s other coffee machines and its 5/5 customer review rating leaves us confident it’ll meet most buyers’ needs.

The machine offers easy controls that let you make an americano in one click. It’s milk frother also makes it quick and easy to make a variety of other drinks.

It’s design is also very similar to the Sage by Heston Blumenthal The Oracle, Sage Barista Touch and Sage Barista Pro we reviewed earlier. Each machine earned a recommended badge during testing, showing just how good Sage coffee machines are across the board.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, as you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the best price we’ve seen the Sage Oracle retail for over the last three months.

The Sage Oracle is one of many products to get a solid discount this Black Friday. Since the event began we’ve seen huge discounts on everything from top of the line OLED TVs to affordable smart speakers.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our team of tech experts will be on hand offering their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals until the event comes to a close at midnight tonight.

