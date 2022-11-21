 large image

This 4K Samsung Smart Monitor is just £299 in the Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

If you’ve been looking for a 4K monitor for your office, then this may be the deal for you. The 4K Samsung Smart Monitor has seen a £70.99 price cut as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is usually priced at £369.99, but is now available for as little as £299 following a Black Friday discount.

There are plenty more Black Friday deals to take advantage of too, as we’ve spotted discounts for the likes of smartphones, TVs, headphones, laptops and more.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is a 4K monitor that can display images and videos with an incredible amount of detail. Even more impressively, this monitor allows you to open popular TV streaming apps without the need of an external device such as a PC or a streaming stick.

The 4K Samsung Smart Monitor has seen a huge £70.99 price cut during the Black Friday 2022 sale.

Some of the streaming apps that are supported include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, BritBox, Now TV, Apple TV, BT Sport and Apple Music. And of course, you have ports such as HDMI 2.0 that allow you to hook it up to a PC or games console.

You even get a remote control bundled in with the monitor, making it easy to navigate the operating system or alter the volume and settings.

We gave the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 a 4.5 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “By delivering solid performance across the board, plus the added benefits of Samsung’s smart TV functionality, it earns a place as one of the best options for people living and working from home in small or shared accommodation.”

As Keepa (the price-tracking Chrome extension) shows below, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 besides one day in September. This likely means you probably won’t be able to find it with a more affordable price in the near future.

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 price tracking

