This 4-star Xiaomi fitness tracker is only £22.99 this Black Friday

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is one of the most popular fitness wearables around, and it’s currently available at a super-low price for Black Friday.

Let’s not be in any doubt here, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 was already an absolute steal at its RRP of £39.99. At Amazon’s price of £22.99, it’s one of the best Black Friday deals you’ll find for any fitness tracker.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for just £22.99 The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 fitness tracker was already cheap at £40, but you can snag it for £22.99 this Black Friday. Amazon

Was £39.99

Now £22.99 View Deal

We gave the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 a four star review earlier in the year, citing its excellent value, strong battery life, and excellent display as the main ‘Pros’.

Let’s focus on that display for a second here. While the overall design of the Mi Band 6 sticks to the old stealthy rubber strap approach, Xiaomi has really stepped up its screen game. This is a 1.56-inch 152 x 486 OLED, which is markedly larger and sharper than before. It also gets nice and bright to the tune of 450-nits.

This all makes it much easier to view smartphone notifications, check your heart rate, and track one of the 30 fitness modes on offer.

Our reviewer (me, as it happens) found the Mi Band 6’s strap-fastening system to be a little fiddly, but this seems to be a matter of personal preference. Others seem to love its one-handed simplicity.

You don’t get GPS here, so you’ll need to take your phone out with you if you want to track your run/walk/cycling route. But again, we have to emphasise the price. Paying £23 for a very good fitness tracker is crazy value whichever way you cut it.

There are a bunch of interesting extras here too, such as sleep tracking and PAI – an algorithmically advanced system for maintaining a healthy heart.

Battery life is solid, too, with a claimed 14 days on a single charge. You’ll probably want to lay off the aforementioned PAI if you want to hit that two week target, though.

All in all, a Black Friday saving of £17 seems to be as good as you’ll get for the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, at least until the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 arrives.