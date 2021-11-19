This 2TB M.2 SSD has seen a whopping £269 price drop for Black Friday

Running out of storage space on your gaming PC? We’ve all been there, but you may be able to put those troubles behind you with this incredible Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD Black Friday bargain.

Amazon has lopped a mighty £269 off the price, seeing the cost fall from £439.79 to a far more affordable £170.49.

Save a whopping £269 on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD Attention PC gamers! Amazon has given the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD a massive £269 price cut for Black Friday, taking the price down to a more affordable £170.49 – that’s less than half of the cost of its starting price. Amazon UK

Save £269

£170.49 View Deal

And with support for PCIe Gen 3.0, you can see read speeds climb up to 3500MB/s which should dramatically reduce loading times compared to an older SATA drive.

Of course, you’ll need to make sure your motherboard has an M.2 slot in order to accommodate this SSD, while also making sure your ‘board and processor are compatible with PCIe Gen 3.0 speeds.

You can admittedly find faster PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs in the Black Friday sales, but you’re unlikely find one with a 2TB capacity with such a low price as this Samsung 970 EVO Plus deal. Plus, if your system doesn’t support PCIe 4.0, then you won’t actually get a speed boost by spending extra.

With the likes of Battlefield 2042 requiring 100GB of space, and Call of Duty: Warzone demanding an eye-watering 175GB, it’s becoming more and more important to invest in a high-capacity SSD. 2TB is one of the best storage options you can currently buy without paying a ridiculous amount of money.

While we haven’t reviewed the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB at Trusted Reviews just yet, it currently has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 following 38,949 user reviews.

One user review reads: “This is very fast and you will notice a huge difference if coming from a mechanical hard drive.”

So if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming PC with more storage capacity and faster loading speeds, then this Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD deal is likely going to be one of the best bargains of Black Friday this year.