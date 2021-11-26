This 256GB OnePlus 9 Pro is £250 off for Black Friday

If you fancy one of the best phones of the year for £250 less than the asking price this Black Friday, check out this OnePlus 9 Pro deal on Amazon.

It gives you the top 256GB model of the OnePlus 9 Pro, which carries an RRP of £929, in Pine Green for just £679. That’s got to qualify as one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen this year.

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen this device version go for on Amazon. You can see a quick snapshot of the price history below thanks to a Keepa.

While it’s true that the OnePlus 9 Pro is coming towards the end of its time at the top of the tree (the OnePlus 10 Pro rumours are really starting to fly), it’s still one heck of a phone. We gave it an impressive 9 out of 10 score earlier in the year, calling it “a great phone, comfortably one of the best Android phones around”.

Part of the appeal is its excellent screen, which combines a large 6.7-inch canvass with a punchy OLED panel and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. You know that LTPO technology Apple boasted about when the iPhone 13 Pro launched, which enabled it to fine tune the refresh rate according to the task? The OnePlus 9 Pro was doing that six months earlier.

Elsewhere OnePlus has really upped its camera game. This isn’t traditionally one of the brand’s strong suits, but a partnership with camera specialist Hasselblad and a meaty new 48MP lead image sensor makes for an excellent all-rounder. Props to OnePlus for including a 50MP ultra-wide sensor that’s pretty much the equal of the main one, too.

You’re getting full 2021 flagship power with the OnePlus 9 Plus, thanks to a Snapdragon 888 processor. Battery life is solid, too, and you’re also getting a 65W charger in the box, which really raised the level of smartphone charging when it first appeared.

That famed OnePlus software is present and correct, offering a clean and stylish take on Android that cuts out much of the usual bloat.

If you wanted any further indication of how accomplished the OnePlus 9 Pro is, early reports of the OnePlus 10 Pro suggest that there will be precious few changes. This year’s model’s got legs.