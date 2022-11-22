This 11-in-1 device can air fry, slow cook, and it’s discounted for Black Friday

Searching for a serious all-in-one kitchen appliance for Black Friday? This discounted Instant Pot is the perfect 11-in-1 device for any home chef this Christmas.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer has plummeted to just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s 32% less than its usual £189.99 price, allowing you to pocket the extra £60 for whatever meals you plan to make in this versatile Instant Pot.

If this isn’t what you’re looking for, make sure to check out our Black Friday guide for all the best Black Friday deals across every category available right now.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer is a one-touch cooking device with 11 settings, including Pressure Cooker, Sauté Pan, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sous Vide, Food Warmer, Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Grill and Dehydrate.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer is £60 off this Black Friday The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer is an 11-in-1 kitchen appliance with a 5.7 litre capacity and a range of accessories in the box – all for just £129.99. This particular Instant Pot is usually priced at £189.99, making Black Friday a great time to shop if you’re interested in a £60 discount. Amazon

Save £60

£129.99 View Deal

The Instant Pot’s 5.7 litre capacity makes it easy to make large portions, whether that be to feed hungry families or to get ahead on your own meal prep. Not only that, but Amazon claims the pressure cooker consumes 80% less energy and is 70% faster than other cooking methods.

The device also comes with a range of accessories, including an air fryer basket, a steam rack with handles, a dehydrating tray and interchangeable lids, making this a truly versatile kitchen tool.

While not as low as last year’s £99.99 Black Friday price, this year’s deal remains significantly lower than the Instant Pot’s £189.99 RRP. If you’ve had your eye on the appliance, now is a great time to shop ahead of the Christmas rush.

Best Black Friday Deals