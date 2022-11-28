 large image

Black Friday has arrived

This 105GB iPhone SE deal is a rare Apple bargain this Cyber Monday

Chris Smith

If you’ve been keeping your powder dry for the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals, this iPhone SE 5G offer may ignite it.

Right now you can get an iPhone SE 5G with 64GB of storage for nothing upfront and 105GB of monthly data for just £23 a month on the Vodafone network from Fonehouse.

iPhone SE (2022) with 105GB of data is an insane £23 a month

Looking for a great iPhone SE (2022) deal on Cyber Monday? We got you! For just £23 a month you can get 105GB of 5G mobile data on the Vodafone network and zero cost upfront on the phone.

The iPhone SE 5G (2022) is Apple’s most affordable phone, and it includes some of the technology you’d expect to find on Apple’s more expensive handsets.

Plus, if you’re a traditionalist, it’s got the Touch ID home button Apple removed from all of its other handsets years ago. In our review, we called it “the fastest phone at this price by some distance”.

It’s got an excellent camera that can take great pictures in the daylight, while there’s an IP rating for waterproofing your prized handset and also all of the benefits that come with the latest version of iOS.

Usually, this iPhone is £419 to buy outright, so to get it with zero downpayment for just £23 a month with an immense amount of data is an excellent option.

You will have to contend with a smaller 4.7-inch screen, as the phone is based on the slightly tired design of the iPhone 8. But if you’re seeking the dinkiest iPhone around, you’re in luck.

In our review, Max Parker wrote: “The iPhone SE 2022 is both a roaring success and a missed opportunity. Internally, this dinky phone makes a strong proposition with top-drawer performance and years of software updates ahead of it. It’s just a shame the same old design and tiny display is hard to get excited about.”

