These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Black Friday has come early on Amazon with this limited-time deal on the CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2. 

Amazon has slashed almost a quarter off the price of the true wireless earbuds, dropping them down to just £45 when you shop now. That’s a £14 saving compared to the £59 RRP of the headphones. 

The CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 are down to just £45

  • Amazon
  • Was £59
  • £45
View Deal

Not only is this the cheapest we’ve seen the Buds Pro 2 drop on Amazon since they launched this May, but shopping today will also bag you a 60-day free trial to Audible. 

Is the CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 worth buying? 

cmf Buds Pro 2 hero shot
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Something new from Nothing for not very much at all

Pros

  • Lively, punchy and engaging sound
  • Remarkable specification at the money
  • Reasonably stylish and nicely finished

Cons

  • Rather thick and indistinct midrange reproduction
  • ANC doesn’t really do the ‘NC’ bit
  • Struggles to achieve quoted battery life

The Buds Pro 2 are an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds from Nothing sub-brand CMF. 

These earbuds are small and lightweight with three sizes of silicone ear tips, allowing them to fit comfortably in the ear. There are touch controls on the earbuds and a unique turn/push dial on the charging case, while the IP55 IP rating protects against dust and moisture. 

Controls can be allocated in the Nothing X app for Android and iOS, with the app also including EQ adjustment, noise-cancelling controls, multi-point connectivity options and firmware upgrades. 

There are four ANC settings for different levels of noise cancellation, along with a Transparency mode to let sound in without forcing you to take the earbuds out of your ears when you need to listen out for a train announcement or your coffee order. 

There’s also a low lag mode to optimise your gaming experience, an ear-tip fit test and spatial audio support, to name a few other key features available here. 

When it comes to audio quality, the Nothing Buds Pro 2 offer a punchy and forthright sound for a pair of budget earbuds, creating a palpable sense of excitement. The battery life is quoted at 11 hours with ANC off with another three charges in the case to get you through a day of listening. 

Simon Lucas awarded the Buds Pro 2 four out of five stars in our review, writing you should get these earbuds if “you fancy some wireless hi-res audio excitement on a budget”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re an Apple fan, don’t miss this £50 discount on the AirPods 3 – now just £99

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Trusted Reviews Logo

