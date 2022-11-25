 large image

These 4.5-star Sony earbuds are a Black Friday bargain

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

With Black Friday up and running, there are plenty of headphones deals to be found and one of the best we’ve seen for a pair of true wireless is this deal on the Sony LinkBuds S.

The LinkBuds S had been discounted already as part of Currys pre-Black Friday deal event, and Amazon has price matched them by bringing them down to £119 as well.

The price of these wireless earbuds have dipped regularly since its launch, and they hit £130 during Amazon’s second Prime Day event but £119 is the cheapest we recall seeing the LinkBuds S go for. For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our main page.

For that price you get a very impressive pair of wireless earphones that place an emphasis on attracting a more casual audience with its fit and features. They are one of the smallest and lightest earbuds on the market, fitting snugly in the ear with a comfortable fit.

On the features front they boast LDAC to help facilitate higher quality playback on services such as Tidal and Qobuz, and the noise cancelling impresses. You’ll still be able to hear a few noises poking through but the LinkBuds S can keep most sounds at bay so they don’t intrude on your listening experience.

Google and Alexa voice assistants are supported, and Spotify Tap opens the music streaming service with, well, a tap. In terms of audio they share similar characteristics to the WF-1000XM4, with a rich, detailed mid-range performance, wide soundstage and weighty bass.

Treble isn’t the sharpest or most expressive, and elsewhere we found the battery life to be average at just twenty hours in total and call quality mixed when having to face with lots of noise.

Those wrinkles, the LinkBuds S are a very satisfying pair of wireless earbuds and at this price they offer fantastic value. They’re undoubtedly one of the best noise cancelling true wireless you can get for £120.

