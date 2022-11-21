These sci-fi GravaStar earbuds have had a massive price drop for Black Friday

The Black Friday sale is in full swing and it looks like we’ve found another great deal, as the GravaStar Sirius Pro earbuds are now 37% off.

We’re coming towards the end of November which can only mean one thing, the Black Friday sale is officially upon us. We’ve been picking up some amazing deals from across the tech world, but this GravaStar Sirius Pro has caught our eye thanks to the whopping 37% price cut. This has brought the price all the way down from £129.95 to just £81.36.

And don’t worry if this deal doesn’t seem too tempting, as we’ve been busy rounding up all of the best Black Friday deals on the market just for you. And if you’re on the lookout for something specific, make sure you bookmark that page, as we will be updating it throughout the entire Black Friday sale on all things tech.

The GravaStar Sirius Pro earbuds sport a very distinctive sci-fi and rugged design that sets them apart from the rest of the earbud crowd, with the triangular cutout in the middle of the zinc alloy charging case also doubling as a bottle opener, just in case you need one.

They boast three different modes including Music Mode, Gaming Mode and Movie Mode. In our review of these earbuds, we mention that while these modes did not differ massively from each other, they all were able to provide a balanced and warm tone that worked very well for movies specifically, widening the soundstage and creating an immersive experience.

And since they have a dedicated gaming mode as well as a very impressive battery life, these are a great option if you’re after a pair of interesting gaming earbuds that you can use on the go.

Looking at the price history of the GravaStar Sirius Pro below, we can see that these earbuds don’t drop in price too often, and since the last price drop was in September, we expect that this deal won’t last too much longer. So if you are looking for a stylish pair of earbuds that have a multitude of uses, you may want to snatch these up now before they’re gone.

Keepa GravaStar Sirius Pro. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

