These EarFun wireless earbuds are ridiculously cheap

There are plenty of affordable headphones this Cyber Monday, but this pair of EarFun headphones are available at a ridiculously cheap price.

Amazon has reduced the EarFun Free Wireless Earbuds to £31, making this a deal you don’t want to miss out on if you’re looking to snag a cheap pair of true wireless in the sales.

Deal: Get the EarFun Air wireless earbuds for £31 at Amazon

While it’s best not the expect the performance of the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM3 or Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, it’s the value these earbuds offer that’s the best aspect of this deal. For the price you get the latest Bluetooth spec in 5.0 for a stronger wireless connection that should offer fewer signal drops even in busy areas.

Battery life extends to 30 hours (six in the earbuds, 24 in the case), so you won’t have to worry much about battery life running out as often. If they do run out, the quick-charging functionality ensures that 10 minutes of charging brings up two hours of playback. These are also one of the cheapest earbuds we’ve spotted that feature support for Qi-wireless charging with a compatible mat.

The design is IPX7 waterproof so you can feel comfortable it’s raining or they’re exposed to water without fear the earbuds getting damaged. The earbuds rely on tried and trusted physical buttons for playback, volume change, skipping tracks and taking calls, and they’re also compatible with Google Assistant and Siri on compatible devices.

Deal: Get the EarFun Air wireless earbuds for £31 at Amazon

The built-in MEMS microphone are intended to reduce external noise and make phone calls clearer. There’s the option of using the earbuds in Mono or Stereo mode, so you can use the left or right earbud separately.

We gave these earbuds four-stars when we reviewed them and found that the audio performance punched above their price. There’s an energetic aspect to their sound and a tonal balance to the performance that’s better than the budget price would initially indicate. Even at their original price, the EarFuns were a surprisingly compelling package. At this price they’re even more so.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Prime Day, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.