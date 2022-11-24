 large image

Black Friday has arrived

These cracking ANC true wireless are at their lowest price for Black Friday

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday brings lots of discounts to products that were pretty expensive to begin with, but it performs the same trick for more affordable products too. The Lypertek Z5 ANC wireless earbuds have been the beneficiary of a big discount.

Up until the 28th November, you can get the Lypertek Z5 ANC for £69, down from its RRP of £119. That’s a hefty 42% off a pretty affordable asking price.

These excellent noise cancelling earbuds are down to just £69

We’ve been impressed with Lypertek’s output after their first true wireless won an award back in 2019, and the Z5 ANC sees them step in the realm of noise cancelling with impressive results.

Though they weren’t the best noise cancelling earbuds at their previous, they were certainly among the best performers. They cancel out noise very convincingly, dismissing the noises from trains, tube and buses with authority, as well as calming voices and crowd noise. For the sum of £70, we can’t think of a better ANC wireless earbud.

The transparency mode functions well, passing sound through to your ears with clarity and detail. The wireless connection wasn’t always that great, oftentimes getting very spotty in areas where there isn’t much interference, and the battery life isn’t the longest with only four hours if you’re using noise cancellation (20 hours in total with the charging case). Other features include Auto-Ambient mode that disables ANC when music is paused so you can automatically hear what’s around you, and an app that includes several audio modes to tailor the sound.

The sound is well-balanced but comes with the caveat that some audio modes that sound much better than the default option. the loudness setting in particular brings the best from these earphones, with a detailed midrange, engaging bass and good handling of high frequencies.

If you have no need for smart features and just want a wireless earphone with solid sound and satisfactory noise cancellation, the Lypertek Z5 ANC come highly recommended this Black Friday.

