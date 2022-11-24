These Black Friday discounts on Jackery’s solar generators are too good to pass up

Thanks to Black Friday, two Jackery Solar generators are now 20% off, making this the perfect time to buy.

The Black Friday sale has fully begun on Amazon and it is churning out some incredibly impressive deals. Now, you can snatch up the Jackery Solar Generator 500 as well as the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with a 20% discount, bringing the prices down to £650 and £1,310, respectively.

It’s also worth checking out the Jackery website to see all the other Black Friday deals the company is running if you want to stock up on some outdoor tech before the winter season officially arrives.

The Jackery Solar Generator 500 has been cut down from £787.99 to just £630, with the option to pay over five months at no additional costs. It features a 518Wh portable power station combined with a 100W solar panel which can absorb the sun’s energy and be stored for use at a later date, ideal for short family trips like camping where power outlets are sparse.

The reviews for this product on Amazon are glowing, with people claiming that it works perfectly in the event of a power cut. It’s also powerful enough to charge a multitude of devices, including mobile phones, heaters and electric cool boxes, making it more versatile than some smaller generators out there.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 saw its own fantastic price cut, going down from £1,637.99 to just £1,310, with the option to pay over 12 months with no additional costs.

This generator is comprised of a portable power station and two 100W solar panels. This model is more powerful than the Solar Generator 500 and is recommended for road trips and overlanding, coming equipped with a Quick Charge port and a USB-A and USB-C port so you can easily charge your most used devices.

Jackery claims that it only takes eight hours to charge up the solar panels to 100%, with the option to charge them via the wall or from a car outlet.

With such a discount, we can’t promise that these Jackery Solar Generator deals will last too much longer, so you may want to stock up now if you’re looking to upgrade your camping setup before the New Year.