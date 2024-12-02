Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Now is the time to upgrade to the Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Perfect for gym-goers and commuters alike, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are almost 50% off on Amazon.

Nab the Beats Powerbeats Pro for just £139 this Black Friday on Amazon and save nearly 50% off the usual RRP.

Take nearly 50% off the Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds

This Cyber Monday, you can get the four-star rated Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds for just £139 from Amazon. That’s nearly 50% off their usual RRP.

Although the Powerbeats Pro are designed with athletes in mind, thanks to their adjustable secure-fit ear hooks and a reinforced design for sweat and water resistance, our reviewer noted that there are no parts “that might put you off wearing them with a business suit”.

Fitted with Spatial Audio, the Powerbeats Pros ensure you never lose your focus while working out by offering you an immersive audio experience. Otherwise, the earbuds provide energetic sound and improved bass frequencies when compared to its predecessors, with our reviewer hailing them as a “very pleasant listen”.

Although the earbuds are equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, which is also found in AirPods (2nd Gen), the Beats Powerbeats Pro are also compatible with Android devices too. 

Having said that, pairing the buds with an Apple product does offer extra features such as Siri-compatibility and Audio Sharing which allows you to pair two sets of Beats headphones or AirPods to one iPhone to listen to the same audio with a friend.

Even so, our reviewer tested the Beats Powerbeats Pros with Android smartphones and found they “feel perfectly at home with one” nonetheless.

Each earbud also offers up to nine hours of listening with an extra 24 hours in the charging case too. In fact, our reviewer advised that you should buy the earbuds if you “want long-lasting battery life” as the Powerbeats Pros are “pretty much perfect”.

Overall we gave the Beats Powerbeats Pro a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding they are “some of the least annoying true wireless earphones ever. And they sound good too.”

Now at their lowest price on Amazon, if you’re looking for a pair of comfortable, long-lasting earbuds that offer solid audio quality and seamless pairing, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better alternative than the Beats Powerbeats Pro.

