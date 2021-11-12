These are the TVs to look out for this Black Friday

Our collection of the best Black Friday deals has begun to grow as retailers throw out early offers like confetti at a wedding. As usual, there will be plenty of TV deals to sift through, but how will you sort the wheat from the chaff?

We’ve pinpointed several TVs we think will be receiving discounts during the Black Friday sale, as well as models already the subject of reductions in early Black Friday offers. Our picks should satisfy all types of buyers, from the budget conscious to those looking to wade into the more premium market.

Here are the TVs to look out for this Black Friday.

TCL C825K

The past few years has seen TCL bring more of its premium TVs to the UK, and the C825K is one of its first Mini-LED models. The presence of Mini-LED is reason enough to be on the lookout, as this set will be able to produce deeper black levels and more precise brightness and contrast for even more realistic images.

There’s Dolby Vision IQ to tailor Dolby Vision content for the brightness in your room so you get the best picture possible. You’ve also got gaming-related features such as VRR and ALLM, so this TV should play nice with the latest gaming consoles.

Philips The One (PUS8506)

Every Black Friday we see Philips’ ‘The One’ series shift plenty of units and we expect 2021 to be no different. The model we’re training our eyes on is the Philips PUS8506.

It comes in an array of sizes – as small as 43-inches to as large as 65 – with a Direct LED screen using Philips’ Micro Dimming system to manage contrast and black levels. All the main HDR formats are covered, so if you subscribe to several streaming services, this set will extract the best HDR performance possible from each format.

There’s no 4K/120fps but there is VRR and ALLM, as well as an eARC HDMI input to pass Dolby Atmos audio to a soundbar if the built-in 20W system doesn’t cut it. And of course, Philips’ unique Ambilight three-sided system does a tremendous job of lighting up your room.

LG B1

There’s a deal on LG’s 48-inch OLED that sees it for less than £1000, which makes that TV perfect for smaller rooms. For those with bigger rooms who are after an OLED, the LG B1 might suffice.

Performance in all areas isn’t as capable as the C1 and G1 models, but for its price, there’s plenty of positives. If you want an OLED that’s good for gaming, the B1 boasts Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s Freesync Premium VRR solutions for more responsive and smoother gameplay.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support are here, as is the latest iteration of webOS (with Freeview Play integration). With more apps than you’ll know what to do with, plenty of smarts and some AI picture skills, the B1 is a better fit if the C1 is out of your price range. The deals for the 55-inch see it priced around £1099.

Panasonic JX850

The JX850 replaces the excellent HX800. It’s perfectly suited for those whose have their TV placed in a brightly lit room, with the JX850’s HDR Bright Panel standing up better than most. Aside from the Dolby Vision IQ, every other HDR format is included for the best picture quality possible, including HDR10+ Adaptive.

We expect great picture quality from Panasonic, but the company isn’t the first that comes to mind for gaming. Though the JX850 isn’t as advanced as other sets, its Game Mode should extract some extra performance from any console, old and new.

Samsung AU9000

We’re highlighting a cheaper model in Samsung’s TV range as we find this offers a terrific value.

We gave the 50-inch AU9000 five-stars, saying “it’s excellent with native 4K content, upscales 1080p stuff confidently, and has one of the best smart TV interfaces around.” Samsung’s always put in a great deal of effort with its cheaper sets, and that showed with the AU9000 winning our Best affordable TV award for 2021. What better recommendation is there than that?

Sony X85J

Sony’s picture quality expertise are always classy, and the X85J boasts its X1 processor for more natural colours, improved upscaling and smoother motion abilities. Sony’s TVs tend to be one of the most consistent in these areas, and we expect the X85J to stand out.

Although while VRR and ALLM are listed, neither have been added yet via firmware. Plug in a PS5 and it will recognise the console anyway.

There are smarts as this model gets the Google TV interface, AirPlay 2/HomeKit compatibility, Chromecast and “works with” Alexa and Google voice assistants. If you’re after good picture quality and smarts at an affordable price then keep an eye out for this model.

Hisense A7GQ

If you’re after an affordable big screen set with decent smarts, then take a look at what the A7GQ offers.

Dolby Vision HDR is included, so streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix will benefit for a more optimal performance. ALLM and VRR are included, so gaming is on the menu as well, while there’s been an effort to improve the smart side of Hisense’s feature set with Alexa and Google Assistant integration. If this goes on sale during Black Friday, expect prices to hit very affordable levels.

Toshiba UL21

Another super-affordable TV from Toshiba is the UL21. Replacing the UL20 model, it has Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, decent smarts with Alexa and Google compatibility and, if it’s like the other Toshiba TVs we’ve reviewed in recent times, solid picture quality.

If all you want from Black Friday is a very easy to use TV that has the basics covered, we reckon you’ll like what Toshiba is cooking with the UL21.