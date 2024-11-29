These are the best PS5 deals I have spotted this Black Friday

We’ve spotted that multiple retailers have slashed the price of the PS5 for Black Friday, making now a great time to upgrade your console.

Many retailers are now offering the PS5 Slim, in its Digital Edition form, for just £309 – a hefty reduction over its £389.99 RRP. The Digital model lacks a disc drive, and is ideal if you download all your games from the PS Store.

This sale price, which is £80 lower than usual, is among the cheapest we’ve seen this console drop to and represents excellent value for money. There are also big savings on the Disc model, which can now be had for £399 – down from £479.99.

PS5 Black Friday Deals

PS5 Digital Edition Black Friday Deals

Included in the PS5 package is a 1TB SSD for game storage – this can easily be swapped out if you need more storage – plus a Dualsense controller. This is one of the best controllers on any console, with excellent haptic feedback. This is also the ‘slim’ version of the console, and it’s noticeably slimmer and lighter than the original console released in 2020.

In our review of the console, we said – “A new slimmer PS5 lessens the physical footprint, adds more storage, includes smarter port options … The internals retain the same immense power, nuanced SSD technology and 4K-capable graphics.”

What about the PS5 Pro?

Sony also has the PS5 Pro. This model has extra power under the hood and 2TB of storage and costs £699. For many people, that price will be prohibitive and the standard model is a better choice.

This version lacks a disc drive, making the console thinner, and has a focus on digital downloads from the PS store. A disc drive can be added, if you have PS4 games or other discs, for an extra fee.