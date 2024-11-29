These are the 16 best Amazon UK Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss

The unmissable Black Friday Amazon UK deals for shoppers are here. Sift through the pick of our savings on great products we love here at Trusted Reviews.

Black Friday is well underway (well, it has been for about a month, to be honest) and we’re tracking all of the best savings available on the grandest shopping day of the year.

Traditionally, this is a great time to pick up a new television, or laptop, or smaller ticket items you may have had on your list for months.

If you’re just finishing your work day in the UK on Friday and are on the lookout for some of the best savings available, Amazon is probably the best place to start.

We’ve pulled together 16 of the best savings currently available to Amazon shoppers in the UK, offering some of the best prices we’ve seen on products that are highly recommended from our team of expert reviewers here at Trusted Reviews.

Availability and pricing may be fluid of course, so we’ll monitor this page and do our best to ensure the deals you’re seeing below are still up for grabs. You can keep tabs on the latest deals going live in our blog here.

Happy deal hunting, folks.

£40 off an iPad 10

Black Friday is a brilliant time to grab an Apple iPad and the tenth generation standard has been chopped by £40 by Amazon. Right here you can get a new Apple tablet for £289.

£40 off an iPad 10 The latest generation iPad 10 is £40 off the RRP for Black Friday Amazon

Was £329

Now £289 View Deal

Ninja Air Fryer is a flier

You can get almost 50% off the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer and multi cooker and this is the lowest price we’ve seen Amazon sell it for. Don’t sleep on this one.

Ninja’s versatile 10-in-1 air fryer is at its lowest ever price on Amazon Save almost 50% and get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer and Multi Cooker for just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday event. This is the lowest we’ve seen the air fryer go for on the retailer, so we’d recommend taking advantage of this deal while it’s still available. Amazon

Was £254.99

Now £129.99 View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer

Some of the savings on Apple AirPods Pro 2 are insane, and right now you can get them for just £179.99 on Amazon. The best earphones for Apple fans just got better.

The AirPods Pro 2 are seeing a rare price cut in Amazon’s Black Friday sale As any Apple fan knows its price cuts are rare, this Black Friday deal on the AirPods Pro 2 is seriously worth snapping up. Amazon

Was £229 / $249

Now £179 / $169.99 View Deal

Xbox Series S under £200

Amazon is offering the Xbox Series S console for a pittance. It is a great option for digital gaming with access to the new Call of Duty came via Game Pass Ultimate. Right now the Xbox Series S console is available for £199.99.

Save 20% on the Xbox Series S this Black Friday Get the Xbox Series S console and a wireless controller for just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save £50 off its usual RRP. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

35% off 5-star Sony headphones

The Sony WH-1000MX5 noise cancelling over-ear headphones are among our absolute favourites here at Trusted Reviews. Right now the Sony WH-1000MX5 are down from £379 to £245 for Amazon on Black Friday.

Save 35% on the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 Don’t miss this 35% saving on the Sony WH-1000XM5. The 5-star noise-cancellers have dropped to just £245. Shop today to save £134 on the usually £379 headphones. Amazon

Was £379

£245 View Deal

ASUS Rog Ally is your Black Friday friend

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming handheld that can serve up titles from a variety of platforms, we love the ASUS Rog Ally. Right now the ASUS Rog Ally is just £399 on Amazon for Black Friday. That’s £200 off.

Save £200 on the Asus ROG Ally this Black Friday The Asus ROG Ally is currently selling at a £200 discount ahead of Black Friday. Amazon

Save £200

Now £399 View Deal

A big telly belter

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without some great savings on televisions and Amazon is currently offering £300 off the HiSense 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV, bringing the price down to £399.

Take £300 off the Hisense 55-inch 4K TV Get the 55-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV for just £399 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save £300 off its usual RRP. Amazon

Was £699

Now £399 View Deal

Don’t Roam too far from this Sonos deal

The Sonos Roam 2 Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker is down to just £127.62 on Amazon right now. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen at the retailer for this versatile, portable speaker with great sound.

Sonos Roam 2 falls to an incredibly low price The Sonos Roam 2 only launched back in the summer, but this Black Friday brings it down to is lowest price on Amazon Amazon UK

Now £127.62 View Deal

A Shark vacuum cleaner deal that doesn’t suck

Amazon is selling the Shark Upright Corded vaccum cleaner – one of our favourites – for just £179.99. That’s a massive £120 off the RRP.

One of our favourite corded Shark vacuums is at its lowest ever price on Amazon Ideal for pet owners, the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum (NZ801UKTBK) is packed with useful features that makes floor and upholstery cleaning a breeze. Now just £179.99, it’s at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Amazon

Was £299.99

Now £179.99 View Deal

A secret Nintendo Switch Lite deal?

Gotta love an under-the-radar Black Friday deal on the handheld Nintendo Switch Lite. Right now you can get an epic Animal Crossing bundle with the Switch lite for just £189.99. That’s a saving of £60.

Get an Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite bundle for less than £190 It may not be marked as a Black Friday offer, but this fantastic Nintendo Switch bundle, complete with the Isabelle Alhoa Edition console, a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and 12 months of Switch Online, is a fantastic starter kit for any budding gamer. Amazon

£60 off

£189.99 View Deal

Fire savings on an Amazon tablet

Amazon Fire Max 11 hits a best price for Black Friday. If you’re not a big fan of the iPad range, you can make big savings here, with this tablet down to just £124.99 in the UK. You’d normally be paying close to double that.

Amazon’s iPad competitor is a Black Friday bargain If you’re looking for an everyday tablet that’s perfect for casual scrolling, streaming and gaming, all for a bargain price, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer than Amazon’s Fire Max 11 which is now just $154.99 / £124.99 in the Black Friday sale. Amazon

Was $279.99 / £249

Now $159.99 / £124.99 View Deal

Get a bit fitter with a Fitbit Inspire 3

Amazon is selling the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracking wristband for just £58.99. That’s a £26 saving on this affordable but effective wearable.

Get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for under £60 from Amazon Nab the sleek, budget-friendly Fitbit Inspire 3 for just £58.99 / $69.95 in this Black Friday deal on Amazon and track your health and fitness stats for less. Amazon

Was £84.99 / $99.95

Now £58.99 / $69.95 View Deal

QuietComfort = loud price cut

Right now Amazon is offering 45% off the noise-cancelling over ear kings from Bose. They’re down to just £176, which is a frankly insane deal.

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones have dropped to $199 / £176 At $199 / £176, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an absolute steal. Head to Amazon this Black Friday to save 43% / 45% on the noise-cancelling over-ears compared to their $349 / £319.95 RRP. Amazon

Was $349 / £319.95

$199 / £176 View Deal

Pixel Watch 3 gets a tempting price cut

Google fans, if you’re sick of hearing about all of these Apple Watch savings, then this deal on a Pixel Watch 3 will cheer you up. Right now Amazon has dropped the price of the Pixel Watch 3 to just £279. That’s £70 off.

Save 20% on the brand new Pixel Watch 3 Google’s latest Pixel Watch has received a Black Friday discount from Amazon. The Pixel Watch 3 is now just £279 when you shop today, with the retailer having slashed £70 off its £349 RRP. Amazon

Was £349

£279 View Deal

Meta Quest 3 gets over £150 off

The best consumer VR headset around is the Meta Quest 3 and right now Amazon is selling the Meta Quest 3 with 512GB of storage for over £150 off.

Get over £150 off the Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday Get yourself a massive £151 off the top-end 512GB variant of the Quest 3 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Amazon

£151 off

£468.48 View Deal

Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook deal

Budget laptop deals don’t come much sweeter than this for Chrome OS fans. Amazon is selling the portable 2-in-1 Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook for £230 off, bringing the price down to just £169.99.