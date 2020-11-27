If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of headphones this Black Friday then these B&W PX7 cans are an excellent choice with an impressive saving.

Black Friday is a great time to buy some new headphones and Amazon currently has a big reduction on the excellent Bowers & Wilkins PX7. You can pick them up for £219.95, a big 37% reduction over the usual £349 price-tag.

This is comfortably the lowest price we’ve seen these appear on Amazon since they were first added in September 2019.

The price is great, but the headphones themselves are even better. We gave them a very rare 5/5 score in our review and that was at the full £349 price. In our review, we were impressed by the ‘big, textured sound’, the whopping 30 hour battery life and the ambient pass-through mode.

Of course, the most important aspect of a pair of headphones is how they sound – and these are stunning in that department. We said, “B&W has produced another corker in the PX7. I’d be inclined to say that they’re the finest-sounding pair of wireless noise-cancellers at the £350 mark.”

DEAL: B&W PX7 now £219.95, save 37%

These are ANC headphones too, ridding you of pesky background noise whether you’re at home, on a commute or (hopefully soon) on a plane. There’s support for Bluetooth 5, USB-C for charging and a wear detection sensor. We rounded our review off by saying, “With the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 has yet again produced a worthy headphone, with great sound and some excellent features.”

Oh, and finally, they look seriously great thanks to classy materials and a rigid band.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.