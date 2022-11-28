There’s a surprising Apple Watch Ultra discount on Amazon right now

If you’ve been oggling the Apple Watch Ultra since it was released, but just couldn’t splash out on it at full price then this saving might be for you.

While not marked as a Black Friday week deal, Amazon has currently chopped £30 off the RRP of Apple’s top-tier sports watching – selling it now for £819.

That’s down from the £849 you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store and picked up the watch. It might not be a huge drop, but if you were going to bag the wearable before Christmas then this gives you some extra money towards another strap or accessory.

In our glowing 4 star review of the Apple Watch Ultra we praised the superior battery life when compared to other Apple Watch variants, the light design and excellent sports tracking skills.

Our expert reviewer, who tested the watch over multiple hikes, marathons and swims, summed up the product by saying, “The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”

