There’s a massive 50% saving on the Garmin Instinct Solar right now

Fancy a rugged sports watch with advanced fitness tracking capabilities that never seems to run out of power? Check out the saving on this Garmin Instinct Solar deal on the eve of Black Friday.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Instinct Solar for £159.99 right now as part of its vast Black Friday event, which technically represents a 50% saving from its launch price. There are big savings on all of the colours available, but the largest is to be found right here with the Graphite black model.

It’s true that the Instinct Solar was technically supplanted by the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar earlier this year. However, the two watches are very similar indeed, and Garmin itself still sells the Instinct Solar as new at a price of £269.99 (or £239.99 with its own Black Friday sale).

Save 50% on the Garmin Instinct Solar Save £160 on the Garmin Instinct Solar, one of the most rugged and long-lasting fitness trackers on the market. Amazon

Save 50%

Now £159.99 View Deal

This is a great deal, then, for anyone who takes their outdoors fitness regime seriously. With military-grade MIL-STD-810G thermal and shock certification, and water resistance to 100 metres, the Garmin Instinct Solar is equipped to take all the knocks that you can throw at it.

Even more impressively, it features solar panel technology (hence the name) that can greatly extend its battery life. Garmin reckons you can expect 54 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

You can also expect Garmin’s legendary GPS precision (not to mention GLONASS and Galileo), which combines with an altimeter, a barometer, and three-axis electronic compass for the ultimate workout tracking experience. It can even guide you back via the way you came, such is its precision.

Add in a host of built in sports apps for specific workouts, and you have a fitness fanatic’s dream. The Garmin Instinct Solar can also monitor your heart rate and oxygen absorption, as well as calculate your stress levels.

While it’s not a pure smartwatch, the Garmin Instinct Solar can relay notifications from your smartphone, so it’s easy to live with when you’re not hiking up mountains.

Best Black Friday Deals