There’s a massive 50% saving on the Garmin Instinct Solar right now

Fancy a rugged sports watch with advanced fitness tracking capabilities that never seems to run out of power? Check out the saving on this Garmin Instinct Solar deal on the eve of Black Friday.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Instinct Solar for £159.99 right now as part of its vast Black Friday event, which technically represents a 50% saving from its launch price. There are big savings on all of the colours available, but the largest is to be found right here with the Graphite black model.

It’s true that the Instinct Solar was technically supplanted by the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar earlier this year. However, the two watches are very similar indeed, and Garmin itself still sells the Instinct Solar as new at a price of £269.99 (or £239.99 with its own Black Friday sale).

This is a great deal, then, for anyone who takes their outdoors fitness regime seriously. With military-grade MIL-STD-810G thermal and shock certification, and water resistance to 100 metres, the Garmin Instinct Solar is equipped to take all the knocks that you can throw at it.

Even more impressively, it features solar panel technology (hence the name) that can greatly extend its battery life. Garmin reckons you can expect 54 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

You can also expect Garmin’s legendary GPS precision (not to mention GLONASS and Galileo), which combines with an altimeter, a barometer, and three-axis electronic compass for the ultimate workout tracking experience. It can even guide you back via the way you came, such is its precision.

Add in a host of built in sports apps for specific workouts, and you have a fitness fanatic’s dream. The Garmin Instinct Solar can also monitor your heart rate and oxygen absorption, as well as calculate your stress levels.

While it’s not a pure smartwatch, the Garmin Instinct Solar can relay notifications from your smartphone, so it’s easy to live with when you’re not hiking up mountains.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

