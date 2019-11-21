There’s been a £130 price drop on the GoPro Hero 7 Black for Black Friday

Not so much lights, camera, action, but simply action, action, action – you can now pick up the perfect adventure companion, the GoPro Hero 7 Black, for just £249, a whopping £130 off its RRP.

For the adrenaline junkies and camera enthusiasts out there, this is one to have in your holster, especially now it has plummeted in price.

GoPro Hero 7 Black

Usually retailing at a pricey £379, AO is capturing the hearts of those eager to own one of GoPro’s action cameras with this Black Friday deal. Shaving a not too shabby £130 off its usual cost, you can now be the proud owner of the GoPro Hero 7 Black for a more affordable £249.

Although not the very latest in GoPro’s Hero range of action cameras, succeeded by the Hero 8 Black, the GoPro Hero 7 Black is still a great piece of tech that will achieve great results whether you’re skiing, surfing, hiking, or simply looking to capture every aspect of your holiday with a sturdy bit of kit.

First things first, this is a nimble action camera you can easily slip into your bag when not in use, avoiding the bulk that a lot of bigger camera setups undoubtedly bring. Able to capture at a brilliant 4K resolution at a rate of 60 frames per second, the results are sure to be worth it. Throw into the mix the HyperSmooth stabilisation feature, you can achieve smoother, more fluid clips with the GoPro Hero 7 Black.

It also comes completely waterproof without need for a protective case and is also able to snap still images with its 12MP sensor, which you can also niftily use to turn into time-lapses.

If you’re trying to make the choice between the Hero 6 and Hero 7 Black, it’s worth noting the microphone comes with improvements, adding to HyperSmooth and time-lapse capabilities as other new features, as well as the ability to do live-streams by connecting your smartphone.

Summarised in our review, we stated: “With its new gimbal-like stabilisation and live-streaming powers, the GoPro Hero 7 Black is the best action camera we’ve seen so far.”

If you’re not looking to drop serious cash, forgo the latest and greatest and pick up the equally as capable GoPro Hero 7 Black for just £249 in the AO Black Friday sale.

