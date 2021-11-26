 large image

The Xiaomi 11T is down to its lowest price on Amazon

Jon Mundy

The Xiaomi 11T has dropped to its lowest price yet on Amazon as part of the Black Friday festivities.

You can currently grab the 256GB model of the Xiaomi 11T for £379 over on Amazon UK. That represents a £170 saving on a phone that only hit shops in October, which has to position the Xiaomi 11T in amongst the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen.

You can see the history of this item’s price on Amazon with this Keepa graph
Here in the UK, you’ll also get an extended two-year warranty on the phone, which is a massive bonus. What’s more, you can take your pick of the Meteorite Grey and Celestial Blue colour options.

In case you missed it, the Xiaomi 11T isn’t exactly the direct follow-up to the Xiaomi Mi 11 that you might be expecting. Think of it more as a mid-range alternative that places value to the fore.

That’s not to say that it’s lacking in the spec front, however. With a punchy 120Hz AMOLED display and a capable Dimensity 1200 5G processor, it’s bringing near-flagship performance to the table.

If the presence of that MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip in place of the usual Snapdragon has you spooked, don’t let it put you off. It’s very similar to the Dimensity 1200-AI chip that powers the OnePlus Nord 2, which we found offered comparable performance to the Snapdragon 870. We’re talking just shy of flagship levels of performance here.

Save £170 and get a 2-year warranty on the Xiaomi 11T

Save £170 and get a 2-year warranty on the Xiaomi 11T

The 256GB Xiaomi 11T has had £170 knocked off its RRP for Black Friday, with a 2-year warranty thrown in for good measure.

  • Amazon
  • Was £549
  • Now £379
View Deal

You also get a good 108MP main camera, with the same Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that can be found in the Xiaomi 11T Pro. We found that phone’s camera system to produce strong, dependable, if not quite top tier image quality.

There’s also sizeable 5000mAh battery and a rapid 67W charger, which will get you from empty to full in just over half an hour.

