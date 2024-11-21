Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The versatile Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 has dropped to £199 in the Black Friday sale

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

There are few more versatile kitchen appliances than an air fryer, but Ninja takes this to the extreme with the Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1. This 7.5L multi-cooker combines an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, grill and more into one countertop appliance.

Even better, the Foodi MAX 14-in-1 is currently just £199 at Amazon for Black Friday. That’s a 35% saving compared to its regular price of £309.99. 

Is the Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker worth buying? 

Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L OL650UKDBCP hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A versatile pressure cooker, air fryer and more

Pros

  • Huge cooking space
  • Excellent steam cooking
  • Straightforward to use

Cons

  • Crisp plate not as good as crisp basket
  • Bulky

The Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker is a well-rounded kitchen appliance that packs 14 functions under one lid, including pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, grill, steam meals, steam air fry, steam bake and steam bread. 

One benefit to air frying is that this method requires up to 75% less fat. Pressure cooking, meanwhile, can be up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods like slow cooking, simmering and braising. 

This particular model has a 7.5L capacity which Ninja says is big enough to feed a family of six. 

“A pressure cooker, steamer, air fryer and more, the Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L OL650UKDBCP is a versatile addition to any kitchen. This model is excellent value and cooks brilliantly delivering the best air fryer chips thanks to its combination steam mode”, wrote Home Technology editor David Ludlow in his review of the Ninja Foodi MAX. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker review

Looking for a different deal? 

The Cuisinart Mini Oven has also seen a major discount, reducing its price from £250 to just £98 for Black Friday. 

