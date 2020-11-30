The Urbanista London are the cheapest ANC earbuds you’ll find anywhere

Looking to score ANC wireless earbuds on the cheap? Well there’s no better deal than the Urbanista London true wireless, which have hit the cheapest price we’ve ever seen them on Cyber Monday.

The Urbanista London have an RRP of £129.99 and this deal on Amazon has brought them to the low, low price of £79. And if you tick on the voucher box before the checkout process, you can bag yourself an extra 10% further off.

Deal: Get the Urbanista London ANC wireless earbuds for £79.00 (save £50.00)

This is an excellent deal for a pair of headphones that we rated four-stars. Active Noise Cancellation is most often found in pairs of earbuds that cost £200 or more. And if you do go for this deal, you can be happy with how good the ANC performance is, which focuses on suppressing noises at the lower end of the spectrum and does so impressively.

Cars are reduced to hums that glide past, while people speaking close by are less intelligible. In noisy cities (which we haven’t experienced too much of in 2020), they’re very adept at reducing the impact of the noise around you.

Battery life is 5 hours with another four charges in the accompanying case for 25 in total. Qi-compatibility means they can be wirelessly charged via a charging mat. Bluetooth connectivity is 5.0 for a strong wireless connection and they have an IPX4 rating, which protects them from splashes of water.

They can work with a wide range of voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Ambient Sound Mode reduces the noise cancelling effect so the listener can hear what’s around them for increased awareness.

But how do they sound you ask? Good, especially with ANC toggled on. The Londons deliver an energetic, smooth and warm sound that makes them an enjoyable, easy listen.

If discounts on more expensive ANC wireless earbuds aren’t doing it for you, then this is the deal for you. Active Noise Cancellation for £79 is a great deal however you look at.

