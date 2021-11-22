If you’ve been waiting for the ultimate Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal ahead of Christmas, then you may be pleased to see this bundle.

Argos has bundled in the Nintendo Switch & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Minecraft, a Joy-Con Racing Wheel twin pack and a Stealth Premium travel case for the portable console, with the total cost amounting to just £279.99.

The ultimate Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle is here This Argos Black Friday deal sees the Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, two Stealth Joy-Con Racing Wheels, a Stealth Premium travel case for the Switch and a 3-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for just £279.99. Argos

Save £14.97

£279.99 View Deal

The Nintendo Switch originally launched with a £279.99 price point, so it’s great to see you can now get two additional games and two accessories by spending the same amount of cash.

You’re even getting a 3-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online, which means you can join in on online multiplayer with friends and play any game in the NES and SNES library on Switch.

But how good are the two games you’re getting with this Nintendo Switch bundle? We gave Mario Kart 8 Deluxe a 5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in 2017. In the verdict, we said: “With the glorious return of Battle Mode, improved visuals and more content than ever before coupled with more ways to play it than ever thanks to the Nintendo Switch, I don’t think fans could ask for much more.”

We haven’t got a review of Minecraft, but we’d be surprised if you didn’t know about this sandbox builder already. Minecraft sees you collect resources and build whatever you like. It’s a particularly great game for children, proving to be the virtual equivalent to Lego.

Both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft are ideal games for children, making this bundle a great to add to Father Christmas’ list.

The Joy-Con Racing Wheels will also allow players to use their controllers like a driving wheel for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with the motion sensors detecting all of your frantic turns.

Meanwhile, the Stealth Premium travel case will protect your Switch from bumps and scratches in your bag, while also featuring storage for up to five games.

So if you’re looking for the ultimate Switch bundle during Black Friday, this Argos deal may well be your best bet.