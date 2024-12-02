Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The ultimate Nintendo Switch accessory is a Cyber Monday bargain

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nintendo Switch owners should take notice of this top accessory deal for Cyber Monday.

Amazon is selling the CRKD Nitro Deck+ control rig accessory for Nintendo Switch at a 21 percent discount this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s selling for £54.99 rather than the usual price of £69.99.

Save 21% on the CRKD Nitro Deck+ for Nintendo Switch

The CRKD Nitro Deck+ is available at a 21 percent discount for Cyber Monday.

The Nintendo Switch is brilliant and all, but the default Joy Con controllers that ship with it aren’t the best for extended sessions. They lack the precision of a full blown controller, and they’re also susceptible to wear and tear in the form of stick drift.

That’s where the CRKD Nitro Deck+ comes in. It’s a full Joy Con replacement that provides a more ergonomic grips along with Hall Effect Sensor thumb sticks and Triggers. This is the holy grail of controllers, eliminating the possibility of stick drift altogether.

You also get four additional programmable buttons on the back of the controller and two ‘side kick’ buttons alongside the symmetrically aligned analogue sticks, letting you map additional controls. The triggers, meanwhile, are pressure sensitive, and you can fine tune precisely how they respond

Using the CRKD App, you can also control dead zones, actuation points and button placement.

Even when you’re not slotting your Nintendo Switch into this controller, you can use the Nitro Deck as a wired controller for PC or Nintendo Switch. With those Hall Effect controls, there’s a chance you’ll want to use it all the time.

All in all the CRKD Nitro Deck+ is a pro-level accessory for your Nintendo Switch, and it works with both the original and the newer Nintendo Switch OLED model. Grab one this Cyber Monday while you still can.

Black Friday might have been and gone, but we still have hours of Cyber Monday left. Be sure to check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday hub page to grab those last minute deals.

