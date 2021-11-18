 large image

The top-rated Dell XPS 13 just saw its price plummet for Black Friday

The Dell XPS 13 has dropped in price in the run up to Black Friday, and it’s a deal you won’t want to miss.

This is one of the very best Black Friday deals that we’ve found, as this five-star laptop just saw a dip in price, taking it below £1000 for the first time in a long while.

This configuration of the Dell XPS 13 has an 11th Generation processor (the Intel Core i5-1135G7 to be exact) which is a great CPU for a laptop. This chip is capable of high productivity speeds, while still keeping the laptop lightweight and thin.

This five-star laptop just saw a massive price slash

This five-star laptop just saw a massive price slash

One of the best laptops around just saw a massive £150 price slash for Black Friday, making this the perfect time to upgrade your system on the cheap.

  • Dell
  • Was £1,149
  • Now only £999
View Deal

And while there are more powerful 11th Gen Intel chips available, this laptop will be more than capable of tackling day-to-day tasks, or even dabbling with casual multimedia tasks thanks to its integrated graphics.

Looking back to the size, this laptop clocks in at just 1.2kg, making it a great option for anyone who needs to throw their laptop in their bag for their daily commute.

The screen comes in at 13-inches with a 500-nit display which is comfortably bright enough for outdoor use. The resolution also sits at 1920 x 1200, so you’ll do fine binging your favourite show.

The laptop itself sports a sleek and shiny silver exterior, with a black patterned palm-rest when you open it up. This makes for a sleek and minimalistic design that will still turn a few heads at the office.

This laptop also comes with Windows 11, which offers up a new design for users as well as an improved performance, as Microsoft has said that Windows updates will be 40% faster than in Windows 10.

As previously mentioned, we gave this laptop a full 5/5 stars due to the nifty design, impressive battery life and great productivity performance. In the review we said: “The Dell XPS 13 (11th Gen) is more powerful and battery-efficient than its predecessor thanks to the move to Intel’s Tiger Lake processors, cementing its place as the absolute best Windows Ultrabook you can currently buy.”

Keep checking back with us throughout November, as Trusted Reviews has been working hard to give you the best Black Friday deals of the year.

