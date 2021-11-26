Insta360 is pretty well-known for its amazing little cameras, the Go 2 is a tiny, but mighty, action camera that can record high quality video and is designed to be attached to people, vehicles or even pets, if you’re so inclined.

Now on sale for £264, which is the lowest we’ve seen it drop since it was introduced. A little heads-up here too, there are a couple of different versions of the Insta360 Go 2 available. For this price, you can expect the 32gb model, which is fine – there is a more expensive 64gb model as well. Amazon lists three different options, so you can have just the camera, the camera and a case or the camera and a set of filters for the lens. Obviously, avoid getting the one without any extras thrown in.

The tiny Insta360 Go 2 action camera gets a big price drop for Black Friday We absolutely love the Insta360 Go 2, and we’ve spotted a great deal for Black Friday that drops it to just £264, which is the lowest we’ve seen it go. Scoop one up, and attach it to your pet for some great laughs. Insta360

Included in the pack you get the tiny little camera itself, along with its little charging dock. This contains the camera completely and will recharge the device when you’re not using it. Also included is a magnetic loop, which you can throw on like a necklace and the camera attaches magnetically to the pendant. This can be kept under your clothes, so you can go for a run or mess about with pets, your kids or go out for a night on the town.

If you want to send the Insta360 Go 2 off with a pet, you might need a different mount, although the magnetic pendant may work for this purpose too. There’s also a little tripod built into the charging case and a cap mount, for those who always have a lid on. A sticky mount is also included too, which can be use on car windows and the like.

Video is captured at 3k, which is a little bit lower quality that 4k but not devastatingly so. One clever feature is Insta360’s FlowState Stabilization. This uses some hardware in the camera clever software to remove any shake when being used, to make it the ideal companion for running or other outdoor activities. You can also shoot at up to 120 frames per second, giving the option of slowing footage down by four times its normal rate.

We think the Insta360 Go 2 is a smashing little camera, which is why we’ve picked it. If you’re looking for other great deals, check out the rest of our Best Black Friday Deals.