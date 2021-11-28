The Tile Pro is available with 30% off in this Black Friday deal

You can save 30% on the class-leading item tracker, the Tile Pro, thanks to this excellent reduction on Amazon this Black Friday weekend.

It’s natural to be concerned about losing your prized possessions, but you can cut a lot of that stress out of your life with the addition of a handy accessory like the Tile Pro which lets you keep tabs on where your valuables are at any given time. And this Black Friday, the price of peace of mind has been reduced by 30% and is available for just £20.99.

Save 30% on the tremendous Tile Pro You can pick up the Tile Pro item finder for a bargain price thanks to this great 30% reduction that will allow you to keep a closer on your valuables than ever before. Amazon

Was £29.99, now £20.99 View Deal

To put this gadget to work, you simply clip it to your possessions and from there you can see its location via the interface on your smartphone app, which tells you exactly where it is as long as its within range. If it’s close by and you still can’t put your hands to it then you can make it emit a loud noise so that you can uncover it from its hiding place.

The design of the Tile Pro is especially rugged. Even if this little tag is put through severely trying conditions, it should survive and still be able to alert you to its whereabouts. This makes it ideal for attaching not only to luggage, but also the likes of climbing gear when you’re roughing it out in the wilderness.

Save 30% on the tremendous Tile Pro You can pick up the Tile Pro item finder for a bargain price thanks to this great 30% reduction that will allow you to keep a closer on your valuables than ever before. Amazon

Was £29.99, now £20.99 View Deal

After you’ve picked up the Tile Pro for this reduced price, why not take a look at the other fantastic tech deals that are available this weekend. Our best Black Friday deals page collects all the savings that you can pick up while the sales event continues, ranging from smartphones to laptops to TVs and more.