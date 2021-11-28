 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Tile Pro is available with 30% off in this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

You can save 30% on the class-leading item tracker, the Tile Pro, thanks to this excellent reduction on Amazon this Black Friday weekend.

It’s natural to be concerned about losing your prized possessions, but you can cut a lot of that stress out of your life with the addition of a handy accessory like the Tile Pro which lets you keep tabs on where your valuables are at any given time. And this Black Friday, the price of peace of mind has been reduced by 30% and is available for just £20.99.

Save 30% on the tremendous Tile Pro

Save 30% on the tremendous Tile Pro

You can pick up the Tile Pro item finder for a bargain price thanks to this great 30% reduction that will allow you to keep a closer on your valuables than ever before.

  • Amazon
  • Was £29.99, now £20.99
View Deal

To put this gadget to work, you simply clip it to your possessions and from there you can see its location via the interface on your smartphone app, which tells you exactly where it is as long as its within range. If it’s close by and you still can’t put your hands to it then you can make it emit a loud noise so that you can uncover it from its hiding place.

The design of the Tile Pro is especially rugged. Even if this little tag is put through severely trying conditions, it should survive and still be able to alert you to its whereabouts. This makes it ideal for attaching not only to luggage, but also the likes of climbing gear when you’re roughing it out in the wilderness.

Save 30% on the tremendous Tile Pro

Save 30% on the tremendous Tile Pro

You can pick up the Tile Pro item finder for a bargain price thanks to this great 30% reduction that will allow you to keep a closer on your valuables than ever before.

  • Amazon
  • Was £29.99, now £20.99
View Deal

After you’ve picked up the Tile Pro for this reduced price, why not take a look at the other fantastic tech deals that are available this weekend. Our best Black Friday deals page collects all the savings that you can pick up while the sales event continues, ranging from smartphones to laptops to TVs and more.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers from Sonos, Samsung and mor

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers from Sonos, Samsung and mor

Thomas Deehan 47 mins ago
How to find out price history on Amazon this Black Friday

How to find out price history on Amazon this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
How to avoid scams online: Protect your new gadgets this Black Friday

How to avoid scams online: Protect your new gadgets this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.