The Surface Go 3 is at one of its lowest prices yet

Microsoft’s Surface laptops have been around for yonks, and have usually represented good value for money – a case in point is this Surface Go 3 deal from Amazon, which brings it down to its lowest price in a while.

It’s available to nab for £439, which marks out a £40 saving on the convertible’s usual £499 price, and for that, you’re getting a convenient laptop/tablet combo with decent specs for casual computing and some intense workloads.

If the Surface Go 3 deal isn’t for you though, then we’ve still got plenty more of the best Black Friday deals for you to have a gander at, even as we’re approaching the downward slope towards the end of the sale. There are still some great discounts to be had on all manner of tech that might be worth your while to check out.

Its design may be exactly the same as its predecessor, but that isn’t such a bad thing, considering the benefits it provides. For instance, the sturdy shell and built-in kickstand that proved to be one of our favourite features of the Surface Go 2 returns, and the port selection on offer here with a Surface Connect port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, micro SD card slot, and USB-C is pretty decent also.

Its Full HD display should be more than good enough for watching videos, given the solid resolution and screen size on offer, as well as the solid 375 nits of brightness we measured in our review, and a decent contrast ratio, too.

Inside, this Surface Go 3 packs in an Intel Pentium Gold G5600 processor, which with its dual core setup, should be nippy enough for basic productivity tasks, although as a tablet, you may be able to engage in some lighter creative workloads if you so wish. There is 8GB of RAM, which gives you more headroom for those tasks, and a 128GB SSD should be okay for storing a good selection of files.

The Keepa graph below details the pricing history of the Surface Go 3, and the fact that there is a genuine discount to be had here. Just note this a deal for the tablet only, so you will need to grab the Surface Type Cover to turn it onto a fully-fledged laptop.

Keepa Microsoft Surface Go 3. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

