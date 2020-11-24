The superb Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is just £149 this Black Friday

Amazon has reduced the price of Fossil’s Gen 5 smartwatch by 47% in the run up to Black Friday, making this the perfect time to pick up the Trusted Reviews-recommended smartwatch. You’ll have to act fast, though – this offer ends in six days.

The Fossil Gen 5 launched in 2019 and would usually cost you £279. Amazon has slashed £130 off the price for Black Friday, making this £149 offer on the men’s model (or “The Carlyle”) an incredible steal whether you’re looking to upgrade your own smartwatch or gift the Gen 5 to someone special this Christmas.

Deal: Get the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch for just £149 (was £279)

The Fossil Gen 5 is a smartwatch powered by Google’s Wear OS that can be paired with both iPhone and Android devices. The watch has a 416 x 416 colourful AMOLED display and supports customisable watch faces for a more personalised touch.

As a smartwatch, the Gen 5 can receive smartphone notifications, set calendar alerts, control music, download third party apps and chat with the Google Assistant. The watch even supports Google Pay for contactless payments right from your wrist.

As far as fitness capabilities go, the Gen 5 features heart rate and activity tracking, a built-in, untethered GPS and a swim-proof design. The battery can also last multiple days on a single charge with four battery modes to choose from.

Related: Amazon Black Friday Deals

We thought the Fossil Gen 5 offered the ideal blend of personal assistant features and fitness tracking capabilities, giving the smartwatch four out of five stars.

“If you’ve been holding out for a near-perfect blend of fitness tracking capabilities and smartwatch features, Fossil may have just answered your prayers with The Carlyle and Julianna smartwatches”, wrote Thomas Deehan in our review.

“Boasting NFC, untethered GPS, heart rate tracking, water resistance, and an in-built speaker, Fossil’s Gen 5 smartwatches aren’t lacking in the feature department. A faster user experience and the new inclusion of life-saving battery modes represent the symbolic cherries on top. An incredible step forward – Fossil has just upped the game”.

Deal: Get the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch for just £149 (was £279)

If you’re on the lookout for a smartwatch this Black Friday, this offer on the Fossil Gen 5 isn’t one to be missed. Shop now on Amazon to save £130 on the fifth generation smartwatch and get it for just £149.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …